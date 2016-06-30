VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Motorcycles in Hanoi to more than double to 11 million by 2025

By Vo Hai   June 30, 2016 | 08:18 am GMT+7

The number of motorcycles in Vietnam’s capital is expected to rise to 11 million units by 2025, more than double from over the current five million, Hanoi’s director of Department of Transport Vu Van Vien said Wednesday.

Hanoi's population as of end-2015 was 7.56 million. The increase in the number of motorcycles not only causes traffic jam but also air pollution, he said, adding that the city needs to act to reduce the number vehicles.

A draft presented at a conference on June 27 said that Hanoi should gradually reduce the number of private vehicles and aim to stop operations of motorcycles by 2025. The department will finish the proposal to manage private vehicles in the city in December this year.

A Hanoi street. Photo by VnExpress/Ba Do

A Hanoi street. Photo by VnExpress/Ba Do

“Cutting the number of private vehicles and banning operations of motorcycles in the city center are inevitable. The prime minister has asked big cities like Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh to a set up roadmap for these. Hanoi is determined to do it,” Vien said.

The director also explained that the local government does not aim to limit people’s ownership of motorcycles but their operations of the vehicles in certain streets.

In line with the limit of motorcycles, Hanoi plans to finish construction of major roads in and around the city as well as public transport systems. Its public transport system is expected to meet 20 percent of demand by 2020, which will be raised to 30-40 percent in 2025.

Related news:

> Radical proposal to limit Hanoi's motorcycle traffic

> Motorcycle diaries: adventure through the mountains of Vietnam

> Photographer's eye: Motorcycle stories

Tags: Motorcycles in Hanoi Hanoi traffic jam private vehicles
 
Read more
Vietnamese fishermen head overseas for work after pollution kills off catch

Vietnamese fishermen head overseas for work after pollution kills off catch

Vietnamese comedian’s U.S. sex abuse trial date moved

Vietnamese comedian’s U.S. sex abuse trial date moved

73-year-old woman faces death penalty for drug smuggling

73-year-old woman faces death penalty for drug smuggling

Head of state and thousands attend funeral of CASA plane's crew

Head of state and thousands attend funeral of CASA plane's crew

Vietnam to announce cause of mass fish deaths today

Vietnam to announce cause of mass fish deaths today

Vietnamese doctor turns

Vietnamese doctor turns "medical waste" into skin to cure wounds

First Vietnamese city awarded global “green” title by WWF

First Vietnamese city awarded global “green” title by WWF

Legalized graffiti: Vietnamese fishing village gets hooked

Legalized graffiti: Vietnamese fishing village gets hooked

 
go to top