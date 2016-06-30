Motorcycles in Hanoi to more than double to 11 million by 2025

Hanoi's population as of end-2015 was 7.56 million. The increase in the number of motorcycles not only causes traffic jam but also air pollution, he said, adding that the city needs to act to reduce the number vehicles.

A draft presented at a conference on June 27 said that Hanoi should gradually reduce the number of private vehicles and aim to stop operations of motorcycles by 2025. The department will finish the proposal to manage private vehicles in the city in December this year.

A Hanoi street. Photo by VnExpress/Ba Do

“Cutting the number of private vehicles and banning operations of motorcycles in the city center are inevitable. The prime minister has asked big cities like Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh to a set up roadmap for these. Hanoi is determined to do it,” Vien said.

The director also explained that the local government does not aim to limit people’s ownership of motorcycles but their operations of the vehicles in certain streets.

In line with the limit of motorcycles, Hanoi plans to finish construction of major roads in and around the city as well as public transport systems. Its public transport system is expected to meet 20 percent of demand by 2020, which will be raised to 30-40 percent in 2025.

