Meth smuggling ring busted in central Vietnam

By VnExpress   February 27, 2017 | 11:06 pm GMT+7
The alleged smugglers arrested by police in Vietnam's central province of Thanh Hoa on February 26, 2017. Photo by Vietnam News Agency

15 kilograms (33 lb) of methamphetamine were seized during the raid.

Two Laotian nationals and a Vietnamese woman have been arrested for smuggling 15 kilograms of methamphetamine in central Vietnam, VietnamPlus reported Monday.

Cheo Thi Phoi, 37, and Cheo Van Man, 41, from Laos, and Phan Thi Pham, 39, from Vietnam's central province of Thanh Hoa were caught in the province's Muong Lat District Sunday, with the drug in their possession.

The ring often smuggles drugs from Laos, the report cited Thanh Hoa police as saying. 

Vietnam has some of the world’s toughest drug laws. Those convicted of possessing or smuggling more than 600 grams of heroin, or more than 2.5 kilograms of methamphetamine, face the death penalty.

The production or sale of 100 grams of heroin, or 300 grams of other illegal narcotics is also punishable by death.

Although the laws are strictly enforced with capital punishment handed down regularly, drug running continues in border areas.

