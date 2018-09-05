Mega promotion to spotlight Hong Kong’s professional services, branded products

Following its successful runs in Jakarta, Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur, this year’s campaign aims to showcase the city’s branded, design-led products and world-class professional services, and how Vietnamese companies could leverage Hong Kong’s advantages to expand globally.

“In Style - Hong Kong” in Ho Chi Minh City will include a full-day symposium on business services, a two-day trade expo and a high-level gala dinner, as well as a wide array of shopping and dining promotions in the city.

Symposium on Hong Kong’s World-class Professional Services

The main symposium will be held on 20 September at GEM Center, highlighting Hong Kong’s advantages in various services sectors, particularly cross-border logistics and creative branding and design.

Vincent HS Lo, Chairman of HKTDC; Paul Chan, Financial Secretary of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR); and a high-level local official will officiate in the opening ceremony.

The main symposium themed “Hong Kong- Vietnam: Partnering for Prosperity”, will be moderated by HKTDC Director of Research Nicholas Kwan, who will be joined by other business leaders from Hong Kong, including Jonathan Choi, chairman of Sunwah Group; John Cheh, vice chairman and CEO of Esquel Group, as well as Wallace Lam, managing director, co-head of Global Banking, Hong Kong, HSBC. The speakers will share practical insights on the opportunities brought by the Hong Kong-ASEAN Free Trade Agreement and discuss how both countries could collaborate to stay competitive and expand their global businesses together.

Navigating the Future of Retail

As e-commerce in Asia has experienced explosive growth over the years, the retail industry is facing vast opportunities and challenges at the same time, notably in delivery channels and cashless trading. A thematic session on “Navigating the Future of Retail” will highlight the growing trend of e-tailing, cross-border transactions, online payments, as well as their impacts on the supply-chain management and logistics.

Anthony Lau, chairman of Pacific Air (Hong Kong) Limited; Craig Price, senior vice president, International Projects – HKT Global Development Services, PCCW Global Limited, and Gary Chan, executive director and chief operating officer, Giordano International Limited will share their experience and insights on how Vietnamese e-tailers can leverage Hong Kong’s edge in logistics services to expand their online businesses in other markets.

From Ideas to Business

The steady growth of Asian economies offers Vietnamese companies new business opportunities. A session entitled “From Ideas to Business” will explore the latest trends in creative and innovative branding, interior design and licensing solutions. Distinguished speakers will share their experience on how various solutions helped upgrade their businesses in Asia. They include March Richardson, Group Director of Sedgwick Richardson (Hong Kong) Limited; David Lo, creative director of LOMATTERS Creative Studio; Steve Leung, founder of Steve Leung Design Group Limited and Eddie Hui, managing director and chief executive officer of Semk Products Limited, who will share their insights in terms of branding and design, product packaging, interior design and licensing.

In addition, the symposium will feature a Business Support Zone with 11 Hong Kong services providers from various fields, including design and branding, accounting, logistics, information technology, architecture and management consultancy. These services providers will deliver free on-site business consultation services to participants from Vietnam and other ASEAN countries.