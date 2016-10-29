VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Mass fainting halts production at South Korean garment factory in Vietnam

By Son Thuy   October 29, 2016 | 10:32 am GMT+7
Mass fainting halts production at South Korean garment factory in Vietnam
Workers are treated in hospital after falling fainted at South Korean garment firm in Quang Nam Province. Photo by VnExpress/Son Thuy

66 workers, all women, fainted after working for hours in the hot factory.

A South Korean garment company in the central province of Quang Nam has been closed temporarily after dozens of workers fainted on Thursday and Friday, apparently due to intense heat.

Panko Tam Thang, owned by Seoul-based Panko, is cooperating with the authorities to investigate what caused the mass fainting of the 66 female workers.

On Thursday, 23 workers fainted after feeling fatigue and having difficulty breathing. The next day, 43 other cases were reported.

They were hospitalized and most have recovered.

Police, environment, health and labor officials are reviewing the entire production line and working environment.

A report from the company said the women fainted because the factory was heated up by new machinery.

Huynh Khanh Toan, the province's vice mayor, said that the facility does not have fans or any ventilation system.

One of the workers said there was a strong foul smell on Thursday, which lingered through Friday.

Pham Ngoc Hoa Binh, director of a private hospital that received many patients, said “It is a case of hysteria.”

The factory is expected to close until the end of Saturday.

Panko Tam Thang, inside the Tam Thang Industrial Park, started operation late last year as one of the largest garment manufacturers in Quang Nam with around 15,000 employees.

In July, around 1,000 workers at the company went on strike for several days to protest low wages.

Related news:

HCMC to build $4,500 apartments for low-income workers

2,500 Vietnamese workers strike at Chinese toy factory

Over 100 Vietnamese workers infected in H1N1 flu virus outbreak

Tags: Vietnam labor foreign investors
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top