VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

HCMC to build $4,500 apartments for low-income workers

By Trung Son   October 15, 2016 | 11:04 am GMT+7
HCMC to build $4,500 apartments for low-income workers
Local authorities in Binh Duong last year introduced to the market 5,000 apartments. Photo by NLD

Around 80 percent of workers at industrial parks across the country cannot afford to buy a home.

Ho Chi Minh City will follow the neighboring Binh Duong Province, a major industrial hub, to develop its own affordable housing program for low-income workers.

Le Van Khoa, deputy chairman of the city People’s Committee, has confirmed the plan, adding that each apartment of about 70 square meters is expected to cost only VND100 million (about $4,500).

To put that in persepctive, most apartments of similar size in the city now cost at least VND1 billion.

It is not immediately clear how many affordable units will be built in the city, but such projects are likely to be developed near industrial parks.

Local authorities in Binh Duong last year launched 5,000 apartments in its housing program for low-income people and has started construction work on another 10,000 units.

According to the Ministry of Construction, Vietnam currently has 2.2 million people working in industrial parks but only 20 percent of them have their own homes.

Related News:

Vietnam offers low-income workers cheap mortgages

Vietnam's migrant workers denied basic services by red tape

Tags: low-income housing Ho Chi Minh City Binh Duong Dong Nai low-income worker industrial park
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top