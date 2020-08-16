VnExpress International
Man repatriated from Equatorial Guinea diagnosed with Covid-19

By Le Nga   August 16, 2020 | 07:15 am GMT+7
Workers returning from Equatorial Guinea are taken to the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Hanoi for quarantine, July 29 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh.

A 27-year-old man returning from Equatorial Guinea has become Vietnam's Covid-19 "Patient 951."

The native of Yen Thanh District in central Nghe An Province was one of 219 Vietnamese workers repatriated from Equatorial Guinea on a special flight that landed July 29 in Hanoi. They were quarantined at Hanoi’s National Hospital for Tropical Diseases.

His fourth test results on August 14 returned positive for the novel coronavirus.

Twenty two people returning from Equatorial Guinea had been confirmed infected with the virus.

With the latest infection, Vietnam has now reported 951 infection cases, including 447 recoveries.

23 Vietnamese succumbed to Covid-19 since the pandemic broke out in January. All of them suffered from various chronic diseases, with renal failure being the most common. The youngest was 33 and the oldest, 86.

Worldwide coronavirus cases surpassed 21.2 million, and more than 767,000 people have died.

