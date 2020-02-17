Malware attacks disguised as coronavirus coverage

Police in Vietnam say malware has been found hidden in files related to the new coronavirus. Illustration photo by Pixabay.

Experts from Moscow-based multinational cybersecurity firm Kaspersky Lab have found hackers to be attaching malware to links disguised as those providing information on the new virus responsible for acute respiratory disease Covid-19.

Thus far, walmare christened Worm.VBS.Dinihou.r; Worm.Python.Agent.; UDS: DangerousObject.Multi.Generic; Trojan.WinLNK.Agent.gg; Trojan.WinLNK.Agent.ew; HEUR:Trojan.WinLNK.Agent.gen and HEUR:Trojan.PDF.Badur.b have been detected, with Vietnam police stating more could be found following rising public concern over the epidemic.

Malware allows hackers to sabotage, make changes to or duplicate data from infected phones and computers, or even interfere with network functionality.

To avoid such attacks, police have urged netizens to stay away from suspicious links related to the virus and only access portals of official agencies and trusted sources.

Users should avoid attachments ending in .exe and .lnk files, it was added.

Devices should also be equipped with anti-virus software to avoid malware threats.

Identified in China's Wuhan City in Hubei Province last December, Covid-19 has spread across China as well as 27 other countries and territories.

Vietnam has so far recorded 16 cases of infection, with seven discharged from hospital.

By Monday morning, the death toll has climbed to 1,776, with five outside mainland China.