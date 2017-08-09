Malaysia holds 18 Vietnamese sailors for illegal fishing

The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) arrested 18 Vietnamese fishermen for alleged illegal fishing activities on Monday, The Star reported on Wednesday.

The fishermen were detained for using illegal trawling nets on two Vietnamese-registered vessels about 43 nautical miles off the coast off Tanjung Sedeli.

Captain Amran Daud, director of Tanjung Sedeli's MMEA, was quoted by The Star as saying that initial investigations indicated the fishermen had used illegal trawling nets and that three of the fishermen did not have work permits.

He said the MMEA also found about 4,000 kilos of fish on the two fishing vessels, which were towed to Tanjung Sedeli.

The case is being investigated under Malaysia's Fisheries Act 1985.