VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Malaysia detains 23 Vietnamese fishermen for trespassing

By Ngoc Dinh   October 27, 2018 | 01:33 pm GMT+7
Malaysia detains 23 Vietnamese fishermen for trespassing
Fishing boats dock in Binh Dinh Province in central Vietnam. Photo by VnExpress/Dac Thanh

Malaysian authorities have detained 23 Vietnamese fishermen and their two boats for illegally entering the nation's waters.

The fishermen were found off Aur Island in western Malaysia on October 24, The Star reported Friday.

Their fishing tools, the fish caught, fuel and other equipment on the boat were confiscated.

The crew failed to present the licenses of their vessels to Malaysian authorities. Some members could not provide any identification papers.

The incident is being investigated under Malaysia's Fisheries Act 1985, the newspaper quoted Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) director Mohammed Zulfadli Nayan as saying.

Many Vietnamese fishermen have been captured for illegal fishing in foreign territorial waters in recent years.

Earlier this month, two vessels and 39 Vietnamese fishermen were detained for fishing illegally in Malaysian waters.

Last month, a Vietnamese fishing boat and its five crew members were caught off Palawan, western border of the Philippines, as reported by GMA News.

Vietnamese authorities are putting efforts in improving awareness of marine boundaries and international maritime laws, and allocate regular patrols to prevent potential violations.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnamese fishermen illegal fishing boats marine territory trespass Vietnam fishermen
 
Read more
Vietjet plane makes terrifying landing in the Central Highlands

Vietjet plane makes terrifying landing in the Central Highlands

Vietnam jails nine more for violent SEZ law protests

Vietnam jails nine more for violent SEZ law protests

Singaporean jailed for abusing Vietnamese wife

Singaporean jailed for abusing Vietnamese wife

Germany, EU continue to fund greater Mekong water co-operation

Germany, EU continue to fund greater Mekong water co-operation

AFF Cup: online tickets for Vietnam vs. Philippines match sold out

AFF Cup: online tickets for Vietnam vs. Philippines match sold out

Former chairman of top Vietnam bank arrested as corruption crackdown widens

Former chairman of top Vietnam bank arrested as corruption crackdown widens

Man who killed two Saigon vigilantes gets death sentence

Man who killed two Saigon vigilantes gets death sentence

 
go to top