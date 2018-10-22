Malaysia arrests 8 Vietnamese for liquor, wildlife trafficking

Vietnamese fishing boats in Ben Ngu wharf of Nam Du Islands, Kien Giang, Vietnam. Photo by Shutterstock/Melinda Nagy

The fishermen, aged between 25 and 35, were found approximately 20 nautical miles from Tanjung Gemuk Village, Rompin District, on Friday, according to the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA).

They had no valid travel documents and used fake boat registration numbers to deceive authorities and smuggle goods, said the Pahang MMEA deputy director Captain V. Pannir.

He said authorities suspect that the smuggling activities were carried in the waters using the barter system.

“This is based on the presence of several boats that surrounded the fishing boats before they managed to flee upon noticing our presence,” said Pannir.

46 cartons of liquor of unrecognized brands, 10 barrels of snakes and squid were found on the fishermen’s boat.

Malaysian authorities believe that the goods were about to be smuggled out of the country for consumption in the Vietnamese market.

Also last week, 39 Vietnamese fishermen were arrested by Malaysian authorities for illegally fishing in its waters.

Hundreds of Vietnamese fishermen have been charged with fishing violations in foreign waters in recent years, prompting Vietnamese authorities to try raising fishermen’s awareness of maritime boundaries and international maritime laws.