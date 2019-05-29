VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Malaysia arrests 16 Vietnamese for illegal fishing

By Phan Anh   May 29, 2019 | 08:52 pm GMT+7
Malaysia arrests 16 Vietnamese for illegal fishing
Two of four seized Vietnamese fishing boats sunk by Malaysian authorities in the waters off Tumpat on March 5, 2019. Photo by Reuters.

Sixteen Vietnamese were caught fishing illegally in Malaysian waters, the Star Online newspaper reported Wednesday.

Their boat, disguised as a Malaysian boat, was discovered Tuesday 41 nautical miles off the coast of Miri, Mohd Fauzi Othman, chief of the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency in Miri, said.

Six tons of fish worth about RM500,000 ($119,000) on the boat were also seized.

The Vietnamese, aged between 16 and 46, had no permit to fish in Malaysian waters, Othman said.

The boat and crew were taken to Miri Wednesday morning, and would be charged for illegal fishing, he added.

Vietnamese fishermen are increasingly being caught in neighboring countries’ waters.

Malaysian authorities detained 25 Vietnamese vessels and 123 crew members in a major crackdown from May 2 to 16.

They arrested 33 fishermen last week for trespassing into Malaysian waters and carrying out electric pulse fishing off the Sabah coast.

Despite its 3,260 km (2,025 miles) coastline, Vietnam is running out of near-shore seafood resources, and some fishermen who have sailed into other countries’ waters also said they face threats from Chinese trawlers that are illegally anchored in Vietnamese waters.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Vietnamese Malaysia fishing illegal fishing fishing vessel diplomacy
 
Read more
Vietnam displays fishing vessel sunk by Chinese in Paracel

Vietnam displays fishing vessel sunk by Chinese in Paracel

Three killed as heavy rains drench northern Vietnam

Three killed as heavy rains drench northern Vietnam

Saigon's number of drug users rises to 23,500

Saigon's number of drug users rises to 23,500

Hospital technician arrested for raping girl in X-ray room

Hospital technician arrested for raping girl in X-ray room

Vietnam police bust $170-million online gambling ring

Vietnam police bust $170-million online gambling ring

French navy frigate visits HCMC

French navy frigate visits HCMC

Buddhist monk Thich Nhat Hanh moves back to pagoda after renovation

Buddhist monk Thich Nhat Hanh moves back to pagoda after renovation

 
go to top