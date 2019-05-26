VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Malaysia arrests 33 Vietnamese for electric pulse fishing

By Hoang Phong   May 26, 2019 | 08:00 am GMT+7
Malaysia arrests 33 Vietnamese for electric pulse fishing
Two of four seized Vietnamese fishing boats sunk by Malaysian authorities in the waters off Tumpat on March 5, 2019. Photo by Reuters.

Malaysian authorities have detained 30 Vietnamese fishermen and three boat skippers for 'illegally fishing' in its waters.

The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) said three foreign vessels believed to be Vietnamese were intercepted at around 3 p.m. Tuesday for trespassing into Malaysian waters and carrying out electric pulse fishing off the Sabah coast.

The boats failed to show a license to operate in Malaysian waters. 33 Vietnamese fishermen aged between 16 and 55, including three skippers, were arrested, The Star newspaper reported.

"They also kept prohibited devices used in electric pulse fishing, which threatens Malaysia’s marine ecosystem," an MMEA officer said.

Officers also found 900kg of fish in the three boats.

The detained Vietnamese fishermen and boat skippers will be tried for violating Malaysia’s Fisheries Act.

Vietnamese fishermen are increasingly being caught in waters of neighboring countries.

Since the beginning of 2018 there have been 101 cases of Vietnamese boats allegedly intruding into the waters of other countries.

A total of 163 vessels and 1,258 fishermen have been detained, Nguyen Quang Hung, deputy head of the Directorate of Fisheries under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, said last month.

Despite its 3,260 km (2,025 miles) coastline, Vietnam is running out of near-shore seafood resources, and some fishermen who have sailed into other countries’ waters also said they face threats from Chinese vessels that are illegally anchored in Vietnamese waters for trawling.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnamese fishermen illegal fishing Malaysia boat skipper seafood sources Vietnamese vessels
 
Read more
Two Vietnamese workers stabbed to death by robbers in Angola

Two Vietnamese workers stabbed to death by robbers in Angola

No fine line between vandalism and street art in Hanoi

No fine line between vandalism and street art in Hanoi

Woman jailed in Hanoi for procuring sex workers for South Korean men

Woman jailed in Hanoi for procuring sex workers for South Korean men

Ha Long Bay tourism boom sees illegal constructions mushroom

Ha Long Bay tourism boom sees illegal constructions mushroom

Singapore arrests Vietnamese woman for $3.9mln gold scam

Singapore arrests Vietnamese woman for $3.9mln gold scam

Lao men detained near Vietnam border with 100,000 ecstasy pills

Lao men detained near Vietnam border with 100,000 ecstasy pills

Six tons of pangolin scales seized in southern Vietnam

Six tons of pangolin scales seized in southern Vietnam

 
go to top