Majority of Vietnamese satisfied with administrative services: survey

This morning, the ministry announced the results of a survey about the level of satisfaction Vietnamese people felt related to administrative procedures in 2015.

The survey focused on in six services, three of which are provided by district authorities: identity cards, land use certificates and construction permits. The other three services are provided by communal authorities and related to birth certificates, marriage registration and notarization.

The survey showed that more than 70 percent of Vietnamese people felt satisfied with the whole process of administrative affairs. Marriage registration received the highest level of satisfaction with 89.5 percent, followed by birth certificates at 87.5 percent. Services involved in land use certificates got the lowest ranking at 74.4 percent.

In terms of the attitudes of civil servant, more than 87.2 percent of respondents were satisfied with the officials they encountered during marriage registration, while the figure for land use services was 74.3 percent. The other four areas recorded numbers ranging between 75 percent and 85 percent.

Deputy Minister Nguyen Trong Thua said that the survey is “of great importance”. “It can be used to evaluate how well government authorities have performed administrative services, and boost administrative reforms in state agencies,” he added.

The survey was conducted in 10 provinces and cities around the country including Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh and Da Nang. More than 11,800 people took part in the survey.