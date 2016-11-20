VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Major rhino horn seized at Vietnam airport

By VnExpress   November 20, 2016 | 12:00 pm GMT+7

The major bust coincided with pledges to step up enforcement during a conference in Hanoi.

Anti-smuggling officers seized a 4-kilogram rhino horn at Tan Son Nhat International Airport on Friday.

The suspected smuggler, Nguyen Duc Nguyen, 40, reportedly claimed to have purchased the item from a man in the north-central province of Nghe An and intended to sell it in Ho Chi Minh City.

Police said the horn would have fetched around VND4 billion ($177,000) on the Vietnamese black market. Vietnam's average annual income was around $2,100 last year, according to the World Bank.

major-rhino-horn-seized-at-vietnam-airport

Nguyen and his rhino horn. Photo courtesy of the police.

In July, customs officers at Tan Son Nhat International Airport also arrested a Vietnamese national for attempting to smuggle VND4.5 billion ($201,000) worth of rhino horn concealed in tins of powdered milk formula.

The Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) established a global ban on the trade of rhino horn in 1977.

Conservationists say Vietnam and China are the world's two largest consumers of rhino horn.

Though the government officials have, at times, refuted that charge, Vietnamese representatives promised to strengthen enforcement and improving cross-border cooperation during the Conference on Illegal Wildlife Trade in Hanoi this week.

Related news:

> Light at tunnel's end: Vietnam pledges tough action against illegal wildlife trade

> Vietnam destroys huge ivory, rhino horn cache

Tags: rhino horn illegal trade wildlife
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top