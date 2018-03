Local authorities visit the injured victims at the hospital. Photo courtesy of Yen Bai Newspaper

Heavy rains lashed the northern mountainous province of Yen Bai late Sunday, triggering landslides that killed an 8-month-old child and her mother and injured 7 other people.

The local authorities have provided the families of dead victims with VND5 million ($220) each and the injured VND3 million each. They are also scrambling to evacuate landslide-prone households.

Heavy rains and flash floods also hit Yen Bai last month, killing 14 people and washing away hundreds of homes.