Jilted Dubai man arrested for killing Vietnamese girlfriend after breakup - report

By VnExpress   April 26, 2017 | 11:33 am GMT+7

He allegedly strangled her to death after she said she wanted to end the relationship.

An Arab man in Dubai has been arrested for allegedly killing his Vietnamese girlfriend and dumping her in a bag after she wanted to break up with him, a newspaper reported.

Gulf News cited a police source as saying the suspect was arrested three hours last Tuesday after police found the woman’s decaying corpse inside a travel bag at her apartment in Dubai, the largest city in United Arab Emirates.

They had received a call about the woman missing since April 16.

“She was strangled to death,” a police officer was quoted as saying. Initial investigations found her boyfriend, a local man identified as A.K., killed her and took her jewelry, phones, watches and some cash.

Police set a trap and arrested him near the company where he works, the report said. It did not name the Vietnamese victim.

Murder is punishable by death by firing squad in the UAE.

Tags: Vietnam murder crime Dubai UAE
 
