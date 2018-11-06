Jetstar Pacific sacks 2 workers for flinging passenger luggage

Baggage handlers load passengers' baggage from a Jetstar Pacific aircraft at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in HCMC. Photo courtesy of Jestar Pacific

The sacking for “violating cargo handling service standards” comes a week after a video of the duo mishandling luggage at Tan Son Nhat International Airport surfaced and sparked outrage on social media.

On October 30, the two employees, whose names were not revealed, were loading baggage on board a flight leaving for Hanoi when they carelessly threw packages containing paper documents with some falling on the floor.

The airline has promised to address the problem by improving oversight of cargo loading and unloading.

Vietnam's aviation has experienced surging growth in recent years, serving more than 53 million passengers in the first half of this year, up 14 percent year-on-year.

But poor quality of services and flight delays and cancelations have been undermining the image of Vietnam’s aviation industry in recent times.

Last Sunday two Vietnam Air Services Company flight attendants fought with each other at Tan Son Nhat International Airport. Aviation authorities are investigating.