VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Jetstar Pacific sacks 2 workers for flinging passenger luggage

By Huu Cong, Nguyen Quy   November 6, 2018 | 11:23 am GMT+7
Jetstar Pacific sacks 2 workers for flinging passenger luggage
Baggage handlers load passengers' baggage from a Jetstar Pacific aircraft at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in HCMC. Photo courtesy of Jestar Pacific

Budget airline Jetstar Pacific has dismissed two baggage handlers who were caught on video flinging cargo on a carousel at HCMC airport.

The sacking for “violating cargo handling service standards” comes a week after a video of the duo mishandling luggage at Tan Son Nhat International Airport surfaced and sparked outrage on social media.

On October 30, the two employees, whose names were not revealed, were loading baggage on board a flight leaving for Hanoi when they carelessly threw packages containing paper documents with some falling on the floor.

The airline has promised to address the problem by improving oversight of cargo loading and unloading.

Vietnam's aviation has experienced surging growth in recent years, serving more than 53 million passengers in the first half of this year, up 14 percent year-on-year.

But poor quality of services and flight delays and cancelations have been undermining the image of Vietnam’s aviation industry in recent times.

Last Sunday two Vietnam Air Services Company flight attendants fought with each other at Tan Son Nhat International Airport. Aviation authorities are investigating.

Related News:
Tags: Jetstar Pacific passenger luggage Tan Son Nhat international Airport baggage carousel
 
Read more
Formula 1 makeover: Hanoi to fill up channels, widen road

Formula 1 makeover: Hanoi to fill up channels, widen road

Vietnamese woman missing in US

Vietnamese woman missing in US

Memorable moments, Vietnam vs. Philippines

Memorable moments, Vietnam vs. Philippines

AFF Suzuki Cup: Players gave their best, says Vietnam’s head coach

AFF Suzuki Cup: Players gave their best, says Vietnam’s head coach

Four Vietnamese women caught in Taiwan prostitution bust

Four Vietnamese women caught in Taiwan prostitution bust

AFF Cup: Nation smothered in red as Vietnam enters final

AFF Cup: Nation smothered in red as Vietnam enters final

Vietnam buries past ghosts, storms into AFF Cup finals

Vietnam buries past ghosts, storms into AFF Cup finals

 
go to top