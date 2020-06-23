Japan to partly ease travel restrictions with Vietnam: report

Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi speaks during his meeting in Manila, Philippines, January 9, 2020. Photo by Reuters/Willy Kurniawan.

Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi made the announcement on Tuesday, the newswire service wrote, adding the Japanese government is weighing different options for easing entry bans put in place to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Vietnam's Foreign Ministry said last week that an agreement has been reached with Japan to gradually relax travel restrictions between the two countries.

The ministry said the government was in talks with several countries, including China, Japan and South Korea, on gradually recommencing travel, first for experts, managers and skilled workers.

Japan currently has an entry ban in place for 111 countries and territories, which was implemented to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

It was Vietnam's fourth largest investor in 2019 after South Korea, Hong Kong and Singapore in terms of registered capital, and its largest labor market, welcoming around 80,000 Vietnamese last year.

Japan has reported 17,916 Covid-19 cases and 953 deaths. Vietnam has recorded no deaths out of 349 patients, and no community transmission cases for over two months.