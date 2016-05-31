VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Japan offers $2.5 mln in emergency aid to help Vietnam combat drought

By An Hong   May 31, 2016 | 07:06 pm GMT+7
Japan offers $2.5 mln in emergency aid to help Vietnam combat drought
Dried-up rice is seen on a paddy field stricken by drought in Soc Trang province in Mekong Delta in Vietnam March 30, 2016. Photo by REUTERS/Kham

The Japanese government has pledged a $2.5 million grant to support Vietnam’s fight against the worst drought and salinity it has experienced in almost a century.

The funds will be channeled through UNICEF to handle acute malnutrition and improve water supplies in the most affected areas, said a UNICEF press release on Tuesday.

A joint assessment carried out by the Vietnamese government, the UN and non-governmental organizations in March, estimated that in the 18 most severely affected provinces, as many as two million people have no access to clean water and 1.1 million don’t have enough food.

More than 60,000 women and children are already malnourished, and about 1.75 million people have lost their livelihoods as the drought worsens, according to the assessment.

The emergency program will target 150,000 people who are in desperate need of clean water, and 120,000 pregnant women and 7,000 children who are in need of food aid.

“Japan’s contribution is critical for UNICEF to be able to deliver life-saving interventions for a vulnerable population who are the most exposed to the adverse effects of climate change,” said Youssouf Abdel-Jelil, UNICEF representative in Vietnam.

Vietnam has for the first time called on the international community to support a $48.5 million emergency response plan to address the worsening drought in the country.

Tags: climate change El Nino drought salinity Mekong Delta emergency response Japan
 
Read more
Migrant crisis fuels sex trafficking of Nigerian girls to Europe

Migrant crisis fuels sex trafficking of Nigerian girls to Europe

Vietnam welcomes U.S. decision to cancel catfish inspections

Vietnam welcomes U.S. decision to cancel catfish inspections

Foreign police gather in Hanoi for program to combat child sexual exploitation

Foreign police gather in Hanoi for program to combat child sexual exploitation

Quarter of Saigon meat samples tainted with antibiotic residue: govt

Quarter of Saigon meat samples tainted with antibiotic residue: govt

Vietnam accelerates military build-up

Vietnam accelerates military build-up

Endangered birds make surprise touchdown in Lao Cai

Endangered birds make surprise touchdown in Lao Cai

A bar as a national monument? New York's LGBT landmark vies for honor

A bar as a national monument? New York's LGBT landmark vies for honor

Laos digs deep to help Vietnam counter effects of climate change

Laos digs deep to help Vietnam counter effects of climate change

 
go to top