Iranian national arrested in Vietnam over hit-and-run fatality

The car that the Iranian national drove and killed a Vietnamese woman in Binh Phuoc Province on March 1, 2017. Photo by VnExpress/Thien Nhan

Police in Vietnam’s Central Highlands province of Dak Nong have arrested an Iranian national in connection with a hit-and-run incident that killed a young Vietnamese woman on a road in a nearby province on Wednesday night.

Abdollah, 35, and two of his countrymen, were attempting to flee from the scene in Binh Phuoc Province’s Bu Dang District but were stopped by police about 100 kilometers (62 miles) away in Dak Nong.

The Iranian nationals told police through a translator that they were driving slowly when they hit "something”, but had carried on unaware that they had hit a person.

Police in Dak Nong on Thursday handed over Abdollah to Binh Phuoc authorities for further investigation.

The deceased was reportedly about 20 years old from Da Nang. The Iranian nationals hired the car from a local woman in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 7, according to local authorities.

