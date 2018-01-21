VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Internet speed dials down in Vietnam as yet more repair work starts on submarine cable

By Staff reporters   January 21, 2018 | 10:44 am GMT+7

Get your 3/4G at the ready because the work is likely to take until Thursday.

Internet users in Vietnam will experience a slow-down from Sunday as maintenance work starts once again on the notorious Asia America Gateway (AAG) undersea cable.

The work is scheduled for completion on Thursday, and users in Ho Chi Minh City are likely to be the most affected, Thanh Nien newspaper cited major internet supplier VNPT as saying on Saturday.

VNPT, which uses the AAG cable along with FPT Telecom, Viettel and SPT, said it will make the best of other cables to make up for the situation.

Connected in November 2009, the $560-million AAG with a capacity of 2 terabits/second accounts for more than 60 percent of the country’s international internet traffic.

With a length of over 20,000 kilometers (12,420 miles), the cable connects Southeast Asia and the U.S., passing through Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Brunei, Hong Kong and the Philippines.

Vietnam curently has six submarine cable systems, as well as a 120 gigabit/second channel that runs overland through China.

Around 60 percent of the country’s population of nearly 92 million is online.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam internet cable AAG
 
Read more
Vietnam, Laos join forces to crack multinational drug ring

Vietnam, Laos join forces to crack multinational drug ring

Asia a key battleground in fight against killer air pollution: UN

Asia a key battleground in fight against killer air pollution: UN

Seven Chinese nationals arrested for illegally entering Vietnam

Seven Chinese nationals arrested for illegally entering Vietnam

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Dogs vs. boar deathmatch in Hanoi sparks outrage on social media

Dogs vs. boar deathmatch in Hanoi sparks outrage on social media

Video captures Vietnamese bus driver busy doing paperwork at the wheel

Video captures Vietnamese bus driver busy doing paperwork at the wheel

Vietnamese man fined for letting 10-year-old nephew drive truck

Vietnamese man fined for letting 10-year-old nephew drive truck

Laos drug lord 'Mr X' jailed for life by Thai court

Laos drug lord 'Mr X' jailed for life by Thai court

 
go to top