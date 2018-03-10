International school in Hanoi receives global recognition

BVIS Hanoi’s students reading books in a library.

BVIS Hanoi started the process of accreditation with the CIS in May 2015 with its membership visit, followed by pre-accreditation in December in the same year.

The school, in Hanoi's Thanh Xuan District, hosted teams from both CIS and WASC who scrutinized every area of its operations before compiling and submitting their report for ratification in November last year.

The school engaged in an 18-month preparation for the accreditation visit, undergoing robust self-evaluation in order to qualify for this accredited status.

BVIS Hanoi had to ensure it met rigorous standards in all aspects of the school that were examined, including the standards of teaching, health and safety procedures, student/staff relationships, finance and governance, community and parent involvement, as well as emergency crisis management plans.

A history lesson at BVIS Hanoi.

The accreditation is a great honor and one that BVIS Hanoi is proud to have achieved through joint collaboration with CIS and WASC, who both represent hundreds of schools around the world.

“We have worked extremely hard for this moment to meet the necessary standards to achieve it and we all feel an enormous sense of pride that the efforts of all staff, teaching and non-teaching, have been duly recognised," said Mark Sayer, the founding principal of BVIS Hanoi. "We are now recognised internationally as an educational establishment of excellence. It truly is a wonderful milestone in the history of the school. Now, rather than resting on this achievement, we intend to maintain the highest of standards and to continue to provide the very best of education for every student."

BVIS Hanoi was first opened in August 2013 for children from pre-school to 9th grade, or those who are 2 to 14 years of age.

It has grown over the years and now provides an international education for more than 850 students from preschool to pre-college, representing 11 different nationalities.

Together with support from its parent company, Nord Anglia Education, the school will see the first batch of students graduating in June to some of the world’s finest universities.

