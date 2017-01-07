Indonesia arrests 8 Vietnamese women in prostitution crackdown: report

Indonesian authorities have arrested 10 women suspected of doing sex work illegally for several weeks in Batam City, Riau Islands.

Eight of the 10 suspects are Vietnamese while the other two are Chinese. They are between 20 and 30 years old, according to Jakarta Post.

Batam Immigration Office Chief Teguh Prayitno was quoted as saying that the arrests were made in two separate raids on a boarding house and a club on Wednesday.

“They entered Batam via Jakarta. They have been operating in Batam for several weeks, accepting orders for sexual services by phone,” the official said.

He said the suspects claimed that they were tourists but could not show proof of tourist accommodations. “They will all be deported back to their countries,” he added.

Many young women from other countries are working as sex workers in Batam, according to the immigration office.

Sex work is illegal in both Indonesia and Vietnam.

