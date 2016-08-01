VnExpress International
Illustrated: 10 ways to get your bike seized in Vietnam

By Ha Phuong   August 1, 2016 | 08:00 pm GMT+7

The road is not a circus, unless you want to say goodbye to your bike for a month.

From August 1, riders will get their bikes confiscated for up to 30 days if they dare to perform any of the acts below.

Illustrated by VnExpress/Tien Thanh

Illustrated by VnExpress/Tien Thanh

For improper driving positions (number 1,2,3,4,6 above) as well as zig zag driving on the road like Valentino Rossi (number 7) and one-wheeler riding (number 8), riders will have to pay a fine of VND5-7 million ($224-$314) and, on top of that, have their driving license revoked for at least three months. Racing over the speed limit, i.e. number 10, will cost each rider VND3-5 million. 

Those who swap drivers in motion like "The Batman and Robin" (number 5) or get their bike an unauthorized design (number 9) will have to say goodbye to their beloved bikes for up to 30 days. 

Tags: motorbike fine
 
