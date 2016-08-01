Illustrated: 10 ways to get your bike seized in Vietnam

From August 1, riders will get their bikes confiscated for up to 30 days if they dare to perform any of the acts below.

Illustrated by VnExpress/Tien Thanh

For improper driving positions (number 1,2,3,4,6 above) as well as zig zag driving on the road like Valentino Rossi (number 7) and one-wheeler riding (number 8), riders will have to pay a fine of VND5-7 million ($224-$314) and, on top of that, have their driving license revoked for at least three months. Racing over the speed limit, i.e. number 10, will cost each rider VND3-5 million.

Those who swap drivers in motion like "The Batman and Robin" (number 5) or get their bike an unauthorized design (number 9) will have to say goodbye to their beloved bikes for up to 30 days.

