VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
DataSpeaks

How to get fined riding a two-wheeler in Vietnam

By Tien Thanh   July 9, 2016 | 09:00 am GMT+7
Motorbike stunts just got more expensive. To be precise, beginning August 1, 2016.
How to get fined riding a two-wheeler in Vietnam
Tags: fine road motobike
 
Read more
Prison rules in Vietnam: What not to do

Prison rules in Vietnam: What not to do

European firms put their faith in Vietnam

European firms put their faith in Vietnam

Who will pay for HIV/AIDS treatment in Vietnam?

Who will pay for HIV/AIDS treatment in Vietnam?

Chinese tourists descend on Vietnam in full force

Chinese tourists descend on Vietnam in full force

Dawn of Vietnam's retail market

Dawn of Vietnam's retail market

Vietnam's 2016 growth target: 'out of reach'

Vietnam's 2016 growth target: 'out of reach'

Services outshine industry and construction in first half of 2016

Services outshine industry and construction in first half of 2016

New business laws have entrepreneurs flooding in

New business laws have entrepreneurs flooding in

 
go to top