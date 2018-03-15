His Holiness Gyalwang Drukpa returns to Vietnam for spring festival

Gyalwang Drukpa and his Sangha go back to the hotel. On Thursday, he shared his history with Vietnam, the journey of the Drukpa Lineage and his views on happiness.

Vajrayana is one of the various Buddhist traditions of Tantra and "Secret Mantra", which developed in medieval India and spread to Tibet and East Asia. The Gyalwang Drukpa’s first visit to Vietnam was in 2007. Since then, he has returned to Vietnam multiple times. There are more than 14 million Buddhists in Vietnam, amounting to 16.4 percent of the population, according to 2010 data by Per Research Center.