VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

His Holiness Gyalwang Drukpa returns to Vietnam for spring festival

By Doan Loan, Ngoc Thanh   March 15, 2018 | 02:50 pm GMT+7

The senior Buddhist dignitary will visit the Great Stupa Mandala Tay Thien in Vinh Phuc Province during his trip.

Gyalwang Drukpa and his Sangha arrive at Noi Bai Airport, Hanoi on Wednesday. From Friday to Saturday, His Holiness and Drukpas monks will perform blessing ceremonies for the spring festival in the Great Stupa Mandala Tay Thien (Vinh Phuc Province).

Gyalwang Drukpa and his Sangha arrive at Noi Bai Airport, Hanoi on Wednesday. From Friday to Saturday, His Holiness and Drukpa’s monks will perform blessings for the spring festival in the Great Stupa Mandala Tay Thien (Vinh Phuc Province).
Gyalwang Drukpa meets a fellow Buddhist. For many years, the spring festival in Tay Thien has garnered much attention from Buddhists and tourists. There will be cultural exchanges and spiritual ceremonies, including the unveiling of Vietnams largest jeweled mandala of Bodhisattva Guanyin.

Gyalwang Drukpa meets a fellow Buddhist follower. For many years, the spring festival in Tay Thien has attracted both Buddhists and tourists. There will be cultural exchanges and spiritual ceremonies, including the unveiling of Vietnam’s largest jeweled mandala of Bodhisattva Guanyin.
Crowd of Buddhists gather in the airport to welcome the Buddhist leader and his Sangha.

Crowd of Buddhists gather at the airport to welcome the Buddhist leader and his Sangha.
Gyalwang Drukpa and a Buddhist leader are welcomed by crowd. Spring is the best and most meaningful time of the year for spiritual ceremonies such as blessings. Let us all gather and spread our good will and positive energy to bring health, happiness, luck and peace to everyone, Gyalwang Drukpa said upon his return to Vietnam.

Gyalwang Drukpa and a Buddhist leader are welcomed by the crowd. “Spring is the best and most meaningful time of the year for spiritual ceremonies such as blessings. Let us all gather and spread our good will and positive energy to bring health, happiness, luck and peace to everyone,” Gyalwang Drukpa said upon his return to Vietnam.
Crowd of watchers gather in Noi Bai Airport to welcome Gyalwang Drukpa. During his time in Vietnam, the Buddhist dignitary will perform ceremonies and blessings in several pagodas in Vietnams provinces with his Drukpa monks. He will also talk with Vietnamese entrepreneurs and the Buddhist community.

Crowds of watchers gather in Noi Bai Airport to welcome Gyalwang Drukpa. During his time in Vietnam, the Buddhist dignitary will perform ceremonies and blessings at several pagodas with his monks. He will also talk with Vietnamese entrepreneurs and the Buddhist community.
Drukpa monks wait outside Noi Bai Airport.

Drukpa monks wait outside Noi Bai Airport.
Gyalwang Drukpa and his Sangha go back to the hotel. On Thursday, he shares his history with Vietnam, the journey of the Drukpa Lineage and his views on happiness.

Gyalwang Drukpa and his Sangha go back to the hotel. On Thursday, he shared his history with Vietnam, the journey of the Drukpa Lineage and his views on happiness.

Vajrayana is one of the various Buddhist traditions of Tantra and "Secret Mantra", which developed in medieval India and spread to Tibet and East Asia. The Gyalwang Drukpa’s first visit to Vietnam was in 2007. Since then, he has returned to Vietnam multiple times. There are more than 14 million Buddhists in Vietnam, amounting to 16.4 percent of the population, according to 2010 data by Per Research Center.
Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Gyalwang Drukpa religion Buddhism spiritual life
 
Read more
Vietnam, Laos join forces to crack multinational drug ring

Vietnam, Laos join forces to crack multinational drug ring

Asia a key battleground in fight against killer air pollution: UN

Asia a key battleground in fight against killer air pollution: UN

Seven Chinese nationals arrested for illegally entering Vietnam

Seven Chinese nationals arrested for illegally entering Vietnam

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Dogs vs. boar deathmatch in Hanoi sparks outrage on social media

Dogs vs. boar deathmatch in Hanoi sparks outrage on social media

Video captures Vietnamese bus driver busy doing paperwork at the wheel

Video captures Vietnamese bus driver busy doing paperwork at the wheel

Vietnamese man fined for letting 10-year-old nephew drive truck

Vietnamese man fined for letting 10-year-old nephew drive truck

Laos drug lord 'Mr X' jailed for life by Thai court

Laos drug lord 'Mr X' jailed for life by Thai court

 
go to top