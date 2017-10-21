VnExpress International
High kicks: Da Nang police muscle up for APEC summit

By Hoai Nam, Nguyen Dong   October 21, 2017 | 04:01 pm GMT+7

Special agents in the central city are preparing to serve world leaders like Putin and Trump at Asia-Pacific region’s key event.

Special police officers in Da Nang are in charge of security at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit next month.
This is one practice session on Friday morning. The APEC Leaders’ Week between November 6 and 12 in Da Nang will be attended by leaders from 21 member economies including China’s President Xi Jinping, Russia’s Vladimir Putin and the U.S.’ Donald Trump.
A woman agent ties herself on a rope outside a skyscraper as she practices gunning down a criminal.
Lying on nails and brick-breaking
A woman breathes after a concrete block was broken on her legs.
Another has it done one her belly. The officers said these acts require at least six months to master.
Brick-smashing on the back of a female agent.
A practice with a knife-armed criminal.
There are a lot of martial arts involved.
Multiple attackers
