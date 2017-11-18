VnExpress International
Heavy rain floods Saigon as Storm Kirogi approaches south-central Vietnam

By Xuan An   November 18, 2017 | 11:25 pm GMT+7

Strong winds have uprooted trees while heavy rain has submerged many streets under 12 inches of water.

Heavy rain and strong winds struck Saigon and the neighboring provinces of Dong Nai and Ba Ria-Vung Tau on Saturday afternoon and evening as Storm Kirogi is expected to make landfall in the nearby south-central coast on Sunday morning.

This motorbike's engine died due to flood water on Huynh Tan Phat Street. Photo by VnExpress/Thanh Nguyen.

In Saigon, many streets across the city such as Huynh Tan Phat, Ho Hoc Lam, Go Dau, Cay Tram, Le Van Tho and Duong Van Cam were under 30 centimeters (12 inches) of water, killing many motorbike engines. Strong winds also uprooted trees around Phu Dinh Wharf and along Road 20 in Go Vap District.

"I heard a storm will be entering the south-central region soon so Saigon will probably be affected. As for flooding, it's as frequent as having meals now, especially on this street," Thanh, 45, said while walking her motorbike on Huynh Tan Phat Street.

Ho Chi Minh City Urban Drainage Company reported that a total of 20 streets across the city have suffered from light to moderate flooding following the rains, which were measured to be up to 60-80 millimeters.

Flood water on Huynh Tan Phat Street. Photo by VnExpress/Thanh Nguyen.

In Ba Ria-Vung Tau, strong wind also uprooted a nearly 40-year-old African mahogany tree on National Highway 56. The large tree crashed onto a passing car but there was no casualty, and caused a 2-hour traffic jam.

Storm Kirogi is forecast to make landfall in the south-central coast on Sunday morning with wind speeds of up to 90 kilometers (56 miles) per hour, and would indirectly affect Ho Chi Minh City. The city's authorities have issued a ban on floating restaurants, ferries, tourist boats and hydrofoils which would take effect from 1 a.m. on Sunday.

