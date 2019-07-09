VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Head of state agro firm arrested for property-related wrongdoing

By Viet Dung   July 9, 2019 | 11:32 am GMT+7
Head of state agro firm arrested for property-related wrongdoing
Van Trong Dung, former president of Saigon Agriculture Corporation, has been arrested for mismanagement of state property. Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Public Security.

A former president of the Saigon Agriculture Corporation (Sagri) was arrested on Monday for alleged wrongdoing related to the use of state-owned property.

Van Trong Dung, 52, faces charges of "violations in the management and use of state-owned property that led to losses or squander," the Ministry of Public Security said.

Nguyen Thi Thuy, 53, former chief accountant of Sagri, was arrested under the same charge on the same day.

The arrests are part of an expanded investigation into Sagri.

Earlier Sagri’s dismissed CEO, Le Tan Hung, was also taken into custody on the same charge.

If found guilty, they face up to 20 years in jail.

Inspectors said Hung, younger brother of former Ho Chi Minh City's party chief Le Thanh Hai, and Thuy had illegally co-signed expenses of more than VND13 billion ($556,000) for Sagri employees’ overseas study trips.

State auditors also found Sagri had committed misconduct in renting land, making unauthorized investment collaboration and developing real estate on land allocated for agro-forestry-fishery production.

They also found that Sagri’s investment activities had result in huge losses.

Related News:
Tags: Saigon Agricultural Corporation Sagri misconduct CEO dismissed CEO former President Saigon agriculture mismanagement
 
Read more
South Korea expresses regret over domestic assault of Vietnamese woman

South Korea expresses regret over domestic assault of Vietnamese woman

Discipline top provincial cop, party inspection committee says

Discipline top provincial cop, party inspection committee says

Former deputy PM faces disciplinary action for equitization violations

Former deputy PM faces disciplinary action for equitization violations

Deputy transport ministers disciplined for multiple violations

Deputy transport ministers disciplined for multiple violations

Four Chinese men arrested for killing compatriot in Vietnam beach town

Four Chinese men arrested for killing compatriot in Vietnam beach town

42 percent of urban Vietnamese kids are overweight: study

42 percent of urban Vietnamese kids are overweight: study

Hanoi house collapses, underground limestone system suspected

Hanoi house collapses, underground limestone system suspected

 
go to top