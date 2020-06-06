HCMC university sole Vietnamese institution shortlisted for Asian higher education award

The Ho Chi Minh City Open University has been shortlisted for the final round of the Teaching and Learning Strategy of the Year category for the THE Awards Asia 2020.

Last year, the RMIT University Vietnam had been shortlisted in the same category, with the award going to South Korea’s Yonsei University.

The THE Awards Asia, first launched last year, celebrates the achievements of universities across Asia. More than 60 universities have been shortlisted this year from entries submitted by more than 150 institutions from 30 countries and territories.

This year, universities have been nominated across 10 categories, up from five last year.

The five old categories are: Outstanding Leadership and Management Team, International Strategy of the Year, Teaching and Learning Strategy of the Year, Outstanding Support for Students, and Technological Innovation of the Year.

The new five categories are: Excellence and Innovation in the Arts, Student Recruitment Campaign of the Year, Workplace of the Year, Regional or Societal Impact Award, and THE DataPoints Merit Award.

A virtual awards ceremony will be held in November.