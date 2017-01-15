HCMC opens new premium bus route to busy airport

The new bus route connects Tan Son Nhat Airport with Mien Dong Bus Station in Binh Thanh District and An Suong Bus Station in Hoc Mon District. Photo by VnExpress/Huu Cong

Ho Chi Minh City launched another first-class bus route to Tan Son Nhat International Airport on Sunday.

The announcement came just weeks after a local developer proposed building a cable car to the former American-run air force base, arguing that a planned $250 million subway line wouldn't come fast enough.

Ultimately, the city plans to route all air traffic 40km outside the city to the Long Thanh International Airport in neighboring Dong Nai Province. Government authorities estimate the airport will receive its first flights in 2025.

Three first-class bus routes (numbers 109, 119 and 49) currently link Tan Son Nhat to the city center.

The new route will run 17.5 km from the Mien Dong (Eastern Region) Bus Station in Binh Thanh District through Tan Son Nhat and on to the An Suong Bus Station in Hoc Mon District.

The city hopes the new route will reduce the number of private vehicles bound for the congested airport.

The buses leave every 25-30 minutes between 5:30 a.m. to 8:25 p.m.

Fares will range from VND7,000-10,000 ($0.31-0.44).

