first-class-airport-buses-launched-in-ho-chi-minh-city

The buses, costing a total of VND20 billion ($890,000), also have low-emission engines which meet European emission standards for trucks and buses.

It is expected the new number 109 service will provide passengers with a more comfortable ride and help cut air pollution.

Drivers have been trained in customer service and can communicate fluently in English.

Each bus can accommodate about 70 passengers with advanced functions to ensure passenger safety, such as automatic anti-jamming doors, anti-skid carpet and advanced shock absorbers.

Photo: VnExpress/ Huu Cong

The buses are low-riding, which helps passengers to step on and off more easily, especially the elderly, children and the disabled.

The buses run every 15 minutes, from 5 a.m to 1:30 a.m the following day, and fares range from VND12,000 for journeys less than five kilometers to VND20,000 for more than five kilometers.

Photo: VnExpress/ Huu Cong

“We hope that the new number 109 buses will help build a positive image of the city, reduce congestion and meet the increasing demand of local people and tourists,” said Southern Airport Transportation Company Director Nguyen Duy Hung.

Bus Route:

From Tan Son Nhat Airport to 23/9 Park:

Tan Son Nhat International Airport (International Terminal) - Tan Son Nhat International Airport (Domestic Terminal) - Truong Son - Tran Quoc Hoan - Lang Cha Ca - Hoang Van Tha - Nguyen Van Troi - Nam Ky Khoi Nghia - Nguyen Đinh Chieu - Cach mang Thang Tam - Pham Hong Thai - Le Lai -Ben Thanh - Pham Ngu Lao - 23/9 Park

From 23/9 Park to Tan Son Nhat Airport

23/9 Park– Le Lai - Ben Thanh - Pham Ngu Lao – Yersin – Tran Hung Dao - Ben Thanh – Le Loi – Pasteur – Vo Thi Sau - Nam Ky Khoi Nghia – Nguyen Van Troi – Phan Dinh Giot - Truong Son -Tan Son Nhat International Airport (Domestic Terminal) - Truong Son - Tan Son Nhat International Airport (International Terminal)