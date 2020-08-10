HCMC fines over 800 people for not wearing masks

A Saigon man in District 10 fills in a fine form for not wearing a mask in public earlier, August 5, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Dinh Van.

"The goal of the fine is not the money but to increase people's awareness of disease prevention," Le Thanh Liem, Ho Chi Minh City's Standing Vice Chairman, said at a city meeting Monday on Covid-19 prevention.

The city has issued fines in 21 districts, with Cu Chi District seeing the highest number of fined violaters at 123.

Since August 5, HCMC authorities have started fining people VND100,000-300,000 ($4.3-13) for not wearing masks in public.

The action follows community transmission of Covid-19 spreading to at least 15 localities in the country from current epicenter Da Nang, eight of them in HCMC. Vietnam recorded the first domestic case in Da Nang on July 25 after its 99-day streak without community transmission.

HCMC has ordered 180 bars and nightclubs to shut down starting July 31 in order to curb the pandemic. Businesses violating the shutdown order will face fines.

There are currently nine active Covid-19 cases undergoing treatment in HCMC, including eight linked to Da Nang and one imported case confirmed Monday.

HCMC currently has 1,113 people in concentrated quarantine facilities and 7,434 quarantined at home.

435 experts allowed to enter Vietnam are paying to be quarantined in designated hotels.

Of the nation's total Covid-19 count of 847, 399 have recovered, 434 are active cases and 14 died.