HBO Go comes to Vietnam

By Dang Khoa   July 11, 2019 | 10:19 am GMT+7
A woman watches HBO content on a smartphone. Photo by Shutterstock/Nataliia Chubakova.

HBO Go is available in Vietnam from July 1 for VND79,000 ($3.4) a month, HBO Asia and FPT Play announced.

It offers subscribers unlimited access to HBO's vast library of original content on any device with Vietnamese online TV app FPT Play, they said at a launch event in Ho Chi Minh City on Wednesday.

All series will premiere on HBO GO on the same day as in the U.S.

FPT Play is the first platform to offer HBO Go in Vietnam.

Netflix streaming service came to Vietnam in 2016 for VND180,000 ($7.8) per month. It had 300,000 subscribers as of October 2018.

Vietnam is the sixth market in Asia to get HBO Go, after Hong Kong, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines.

