Hanoians flock to draw unemployment benefits

Everyone coming to the center has their temperature checked for Covid-19 symptoms.

Ung Doan Hung, an employee at the center, said in the last one month he has been checking the temperatures of around 700 people per day on average and 900 on crowded days.

The man getting his temperature checked in the photo above is a 58-year-old technician at a taxi firm. He lost his job in late April after working for 25 years. He had planned to work for a few more years and pay social insurance for the full 20 years so that he could get a retirement pension, but the pandemic changed everything. "At this age I can hardly find a job anywhere," he said, adding that paying the college tuition of his son for the next two years would be a burden for him and his wife.