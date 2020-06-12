Hanoians flock to draw unemployment benefits

|
A crowd gathered in front of the Hanoi Center for Employee Service in Cau Giay District early on Thursday before it even opened. The first ones had arrived and stood in line almost two hours before it opened at 6 a.m.
|
Everyone coming to the center has their temperature checked for Covid-19 symptoms.
|
People rush into the center to get their queue tokens.
|
Data from the center shows that of women account for 65 percent of people applying for unemployment benefits.
|
Phuong Ngan (L) of Ba Dinh District brought her six-month-old daughter to the center to apply for unemployment benefits, and so was ushered into the front of the queue. She worked for a construction company. In March she returned to work after six months of maternity leave. But due to the pandemic her company did not get have much work. Eventually she decided to quit.
|
"From now until July the pressure [on us] will be even greater because more people will come for unemployment benefits as many have lost their jobs since April," Ta Van Thao, the director of the center, said.
|
A 26-year-old woman applies for a job.