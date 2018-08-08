Hanoians clean up trash left behind by prolonged flooding

On Wednesday, when floodwaters have almost completely receded, residents of Nam Phuong Tien Commune in Chuong My District rushed to the streets to clean up trash left behind. The area had been submerged under 1.5 meters of waters after heavy downpours triggered severe flooding in many parts of the capital city since mid-July. 830 households were isolated while 647 homes were submerged. The lives of more than 3,000 people were badly disrupted.