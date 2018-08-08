VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Hanoians clean up trash left behind by prolonged flooding

By Gia Chinh   August 8, 2018 | 04:58 pm GMT+7

Residents of Chuong My District are working hard to return to normal life after living in floodwaters for half a month.

On Wednesday, when flood waters have almost receded, local residents in Nam Phuong Tien Commune in Chuong My District, one hour southwest of Hanois center, rushed to the streets to clean up trash left after the floods. The area was submerged under 1.5 meters of waters when heavy downpours triggered severe floods in many parts of the capital for overthe past of half a month. According to statistics, 830 households were isolated while 647 homes were submerged. The lives of more than 3,000 people have been badly disrupted.

On Wednesday, when floodwaters have almost completely receded, residents of Nam Phuong Tien Commune in Chuong My District rushed to the streets to clean up trash left behind. The area had been submerged under 1.5 meters of waters after heavy downpours triggered severe flooding in many parts of the capital city since mid-July. 830 households were isolated while 647 homes were submerged. The lives of more than 3,000 people were badly disrupted.
Hundreds of police officers and firefighters were mobilized to the flood-hit area to help local residents move their belongings to old places.

Hundreds of young army recruits were mobilized to the flood-hit area, which is more than one hour southwest of Hanoi's center, to help local residents move their belongings back to their homes.
In some hamlets, people had to wake up from early morning and clean up their house when the water levels gradually subside.

In some hamlets, people got up early in the morning, cleaning up as the waters began to recede rapidly.
Some locals said they pay attention to tidying up their houses these days and wait until the flood waters completely recede, they move to their belongings and household items to home.  

Some residents said they will focus on cleaning up their houses and wait until the flood waters recede completely before moving their belongings back.   
People push up trash to a drain so that sanitation workers come to collect. Garbage has been flowing to their house as the high water levels had brought them from dumpsites to there.

People pile up trash that had entered their homes for sanitation workers to collect. The floodwaters brought garbage from landfills into the district. 
On Wednesday morning, locals and trash collectors cleared away muds on main roads leading to Nam Phuong Tien Commune.

On Wednesday morning, locals and trash collectors joined hands to clear mud and trash from main roads leading to Nam Phuong Tien Commune.
Provincial medical center also provided free health checks, treatment and medicines for residents who suffered from skin diseases. After the flood, the center also sprayed disinfectants along roads to prevent from disease epidemics.

A local medical center has been providing free health checks, treatment and medicines for residents suffering from skin diseases. As the waters recede, the health department is also having disinfectants sprayed on roads to prevent disease outbreaks. 
Suburbs remain submerged in Hanoi
 
 

Hanoians clean up trash left behind by prolonged flooding

Suburbs remain flooded in Hanoi. Video by staff reporters

Related News:
Tags: Trash Hanoi Chuong My heavy rains flash floods flood-hit areas flood waters
 
Read more
Phone snatcher nabbed in Saigon

Phone snatcher nabbed in Saigon

Japan arrests three Vietnamese nationals after massive shoplifting haul

Japan arrests three Vietnamese nationals after massive shoplifting haul

Vietnam sacks, demotes top cops for state secret law violations

Vietnam sacks, demotes top cops for state secret law violations

Taiwan sends Vietnamese man to 15 years in jail for murder

Taiwan sends Vietnamese man to 15 years in jail for murder

‘Racism’ suspected as Vietnamese children drown in Czech Republic

‘Racism’ suspected as Vietnamese children drown in Czech Republic

Vietnam exam fraud exposes systemic flaws, public livid

Vietnam exam fraud exposes systemic flaws, public livid

Most coveted phone number sells for $1 million in Vietnam

Most coveted phone number sells for $1 million in Vietnam

 
go to top