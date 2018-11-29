Hanoi to launch second double-decker bus route

The second bus route, named the Thang Long – Ha Noi City Tour, will be operated by a tourism agency instead of Hanoi Transport Corporation, which operates the first one.

The second route will take passengers through 10 popular attractions in the city, including the Thang Long Imperial Citadel on Quan Thanh Street, the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum on Hung Vuong Street and the Hoa Lo Prison on Hoa Lo Street.

It will start from the Dien Hong Garden on Trang Tien Street and end at the Hanoi Opera House on Phan Chu Trinh Street.

The route will have three buses, each with a capacity of 80 passengers. The buses cost VND6-7 billion ($259,000-303,000) each.

They will run from 9:15 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. every day, with a 30-minute interval between each. A typical run from beginning to end takes over 90 minutes.

The buses will be painted in yellow and blue, equipped with two LED screens and headphones for passengers to listen to information about Hanoi’s attractions as they pass through them.

Ticket prices are yet to be announced.

The second floor of a double-decker bus that will run on Hanoi's second such route. Photo by VnExpress/Ba Do

In May, Hanoi’s first batch of double-decker buses, the City Tour, was launched. The first route goes through 25 streets with 13 stops, taking passengers through 30 city attractions, including the St. Joseph Cathedral on Nha Chung Street, the Vietnamese Women’s Museum on Ly Thuong Kiet Street and the Hoa Lo Prison on Hoa Lo Street. Ticket prices range from VND196,000 ($8.48) to VND650,000 ($28).

However, the first route only managed to attract seven passengers per ride in July, according to a report from the municipal Department of Transport to the Hanoi Party Committee last month. The department blamed the line’s lackluster performance on the small number of buses, long wait time and high ticket prices.

Take a look at Hanoi’s first line of double-decker buses.