Hanoi to inspect 3,500 houses, buildings near metro line construction site

By Phuong Son   May 30, 2019 | 06:49 pm GMT+7
An artist impression of a Nhon-Hanoi Railway station in Hanoi.

Authorities in Hanoi will inspect 3,500 houses and other buildings to serve construction of underground stations for its second metro line.

The Hanoi Metropolitan Railway Management Board said that the houses and buildings that will be inspected stand close to the four planned subway stations of the Nhon-Hanoi route.

The condition of the buildings, including their walls and floors, will be checked in accordance to international standards.

Dozens of houses and buildings will be relocated for building the stations, the management board said.

The Nhon-Hanoi route, the capital’s second metro line after Cat Linh-Ha Dong, runs 12.5 kilometers from Nhon area in the western district of Nam Tu Liem, via Kim Ma Street to Hanoi Railway Station in the downtown area. It runs 8.5 kilometers on elevated tracks through eight stations and four kilometers underground.

Work on the line first began in 2010, with the cost estimated at $1.2 billion and operations scheduled to start in 2017, but delays have pushed the cost up to $1.55 billion.

The construction is half complete. Work on the elevated section is almost done but only 4 percent of the underground part has been done, the board said.

It plans to commercially operate the elevated section next year and the underground section in 2022.

Hyundai E&C - Ghella, a South Korea and Italy joint venture which is the main contractor of the project, said in March that the site for two of the underground stations had not been cleared.

