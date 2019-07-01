VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Hanoi spends $1.6 mln renovating embankment to save outskirts from flooding

By Gia Chinh   July 1, 2019 | 07:30 am GMT+7

An embankment at risk of being breached is being strengthened to save Hanoi's Chuong My District from prolonged flooding.

Hanoi spends $1.6 mln renovating embankment to save outskirts from flooding

Workers have started upgrading a 1.5 kilometers section of the Bui Embankment in Chuong My, a district one hour southwest of downtown Hanoi.

Hanoi spends $1.6 mln renovating embankment to save outskirts from flooding - 1

The embankment was almost breached during a massive flooding in July last year and local residents had to use bags of sand to strengthen it. In 2017, it was breached during heavy rain, inundating a commune and isolating thousands of residents for many days.

Hanoi spends $1.6 mln renovating embankment to save outskirts from flooding - 2

For the reinforced section, workers have dug one meter deeper from the current surface of the embankment to build the foundation. The project is built using the prestressed concrete method, in which concrete is substantially prestressed during its fabrication in a manner that strengthens it against tensile forces.

Hanoi spends $1.6 mln renovating embankment to save outskirts from flooding - 3

A reinforced concrete framework of two meters high is set up along the embankment. The surface of the bank has been expanded twice.

Hanoi spends $1.6 mln renovating embankment to save outskirts from flooding - 4

A drainage canal two meters wide runs between the walls. Hanoi has allocated VND37.3 billion ($1.6 million) for this project.

Hanoi spends $1.6 mln renovating embankment to save outskirts from flooding - 5

Two female workers carry building materials for the project. The breakwater has two parts that run along the river banks, measuring 14.5 km and 18.6 km in length.

Hanoi spends $1.6 mln renovating embankment to save outskirts from flooding - 6

Hanoi is looking complete this project ahead of the annual flooding season that usually starts in September, and workers have had to speed up their work. They start early in the morning to avoid the summer heat in the afternoon and work late at night.

Hanoi spends $1.6 mln renovating embankment to save outskirts from flooding - 7

In July last year, Chuong My, along with two other suburban districts of Quoc Oai and Thach That, were hit hard by heavy downpours, and most of their areas was left under water. Thousands of houses in the three districts were submerged for five to seven meters for weeks and locals had to move around in boats.

Hanoi chairman Nguyen Duc Chung had said then that the city will look at ways to resettle residents in flood-prone areas in its outskirts to higher land.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Hanoi Hanoi flooding Vietnam capital
 
Read more
African swine fever costs Hanoi $43 million

African swine fever costs Hanoi $43 million

Neither safe nor effective to deploy copters in forest fire fight

Neither safe nor effective to deploy copters in forest fire fight

Boat sunk, rescued fisherman dies in search for son

Boat sunk, rescued fisherman dies in search for son

PM Phuc meets Putin, Merkel on G20 sidelines

PM Phuc meets Putin, Merkel on G20 sidelines

Locals unhappy government inspectors' report on Thu Thiem violations ignores them

Locals unhappy government inspectors' report on Thu Thiem violations ignores them

Woman arrested for brokering illegal work in Japan

Woman arrested for brokering illegal work in Japan

Singaporean man caught with meth smuggled from Cambodia

Singaporean man caught with meth smuggled from Cambodia

 
go to top