Hanoi seeks new investors for grand ‘floating’ theater

By Vo Hai   December 4, 2018 | 08:49 am GMT+7
An artist impression of Lotus Theater, set to be the biggest of its kind in Hanoi.

Hanoi wants new investors for the biggest, most modern ‘floating’ theater in the capital city.

The Lotus Theater will "float" on a lake inside the CV1 Park in Cau Giay District, half an hour driver from Hanoi center.

The building will cover an area of four hectares (9.3 acres) and rise six floors to a total height of 54 meters. Inside the building will be office and recreational areas that can serve 25,000 visitors each day.

The theater alone will be able to seat 2,000 people.

In May, the Hanoi People’s Committee had decided to put the project on hold, explaining that the initial investor had withdrawn from what was touted to be the biggest and most modern theater in the city once completed.

The municipal department of planning and investment explained that this investor gave up on the project because it did not "feel the need for such an investment" anymore.

CV1 Park covers nearly 32 hectares and more than half the area is a lake.

Work started on the park early last year and it was scheduled to be completed this year, but it is still far from completion.

The capital city authorities now say they are now looking for new investors who can take up the project and complete it.

Take a look at Lotus, Hanoi's largest theater 
 
 

