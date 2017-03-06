VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Hanoi’s West Lake in a mess after authorities axe boat services

By Pham Du   March 6, 2017 | 03:46 pm GMT+7

Rubbish and foul mudflats are causing trouble for residents living near Hanoi's biggest lake.

hanois-west-lake-in-a-mess-after-authorities-axe-boat-services

From February 23, the district authorities began moving in to shut down a dock and floating restaurants on the West Lake as part of a campaign to stop the services at Hanoi's largest lake and a popular tourist site. 
hanois-west-lake-in-a-mess-after-authorities-axe-boat-services-1

After over a week of coercion, dirty mudflats are left where the boat services used to base.
hanois-west-lake-in-a-mess-after-authorities-axe-boat-services-2

A contaminated area at the lake gives off unpleasant smell. A resident said the problem has been in place for a long time but which hasn’t been treated by the authority.
hanois-west-lake-in-a-mess-after-authorities-axe-boat-services-3

Rubbish floats around a sewage outlet behind a floating restaurant...
hanois-west-lake-in-a-mess-after-authorities-axe-boat-services-4

…or gather on top of an abandoned house beside the lake.
hanois-west-lake-in-a-mess-after-authorities-axe-boat-services-5

A mudbath is completely overgrown with weeds.
hanois-west-lake-in-a-mess-after-authorities-axe-boat-services-6

Apart from removing the floating restaurant services, the authority should also conduct proper clean-up activities to make the lake a better tourist attraction in Hanoi.

Photos by VnExpress/Pham Du
 

Related news:

A closer look reveals pollution at Hanoi’s iconic lake

Big cleanup planned for Hanoi's Sword Lake

Tags: West Lake boat services floating restaurants
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top