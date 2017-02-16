Big cleanup planned for Hanoi's Sword Lake

State-owned Hanoi Sewerage and Drainage Limited Company is working on a plan to clean the Hoan Kiem Lake, also known by the English name Sword Lake, which it says has become severely polluted.

The plan, expected to be proposed to the government soon, is urgent because the lake can no longer restore itself, said Vo Tien Hung, the company's director.

The thick mud at the bottom of the lake contains heavy metals and toxins while the high algae density means there's not enough oxygen for creatures in the lake, Hung said.

The company said the cleanup project, which includes dredging work and waste disposal, should not last more than 70 days. Water from nearby wells will also be pumped into the lake. Workers are expected to start from 9:30 p.m. and finish around 5:30 a.m. every day.

While some scientists believe such a project is necessary, others call for careful consideration to make sure human intervention does not badly affect habitats in the lake.

Culture officials also said that any cleanup plan for the lake, a top tourist site with great historical value, should not start until the public and experts have weighed in.

