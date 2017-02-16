VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Big cleanup planned for Hanoi's Sword Lake

By Ba Do   February 16, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7
Big cleanup planned for Hanoi's Sword Lake
Hoan Kiem Lake. Photo by VnExpress/Dang Dung

The lake is believed to have been severely polluted through the years and living creatures there are threatened.

State-owned Hanoi Sewerage and Drainage Limited Company is working on a plan to clean the Hoan Kiem Lake, also known by the English name Sword Lake, which it says has become severely polluted.

The plan, expected to be proposed to the government soon, is urgent because the lake can no longer restore itself, said Vo Tien Hung, the company's director.

The thick mud at the bottom of the lake contains heavy metals and toxins while the high algae density means there's not enough oxygen for creatures in the lake, Hung said.

The company said the cleanup project, which includes dredging work and waste disposal, should not last more than 70 days. Water from nearby wells will also be pumped into the lake. Workers are expected to start from 9:30 p.m. and finish around 5:30 a.m. every day.

While some scientists believe such a project is necessary, others call for careful consideration to make sure human intervention does not badly affect habitats in the lake.

Culture officials also said that any cleanup plan for the lake, a top tourist site with great historical value, should not start until the public and experts have weighed in.

Related news:

> Change in weather blamed for mass fish death in Hanoi lake

> Fish go belly up in another Hanoi lake

Tags: Hoan Kiem Lake Hanoi clean
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top