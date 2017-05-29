VnExpress International
Hanoi’s first sky train track found in rusty disrepair a year before launch

By Doan Loan   May 29, 2017 | 04:30 pm GMT+7
The track of the Cat Linh-Ha Dong elevated railway in Hanoi has been found rusted at many parts. Photo by VnExpress/Ba Do

This is the latest blow to the project which has already been delayed by nearly five years.

Hanoi's much-anticipated first sky train is covered in rust and cracks just a year before it is expected to open to the public.

A government inspection team found the track and some parts of the Cat Linh – Ha Dong elevated railway have become oxidized due to a lack of protective paint.

Some joints on the track are either too loose or too tight and could break down or catch fire due to high temperatures caused by friction, the inspectors said.

There are not enough measures to deal with weak ground along some sections, while the first station completed earlier this month lacks safety nets and ropes, they reported.

Nguyen Xuan Phuong, a senior project manager from the transport ministry, said the railway is still under construction and there is still time to fix these problems.

“We expect to conduct our final inspection in the second quarter of next year before the railway is put into use,” Phuong said.

Work on the Cat Linh-Ha Dong elevated railway started in October 2011 and had originally been scheduled for completion in 2013, but several hurdles, including issues with the Chinese contractor, have stalled the project for years.

It is now expected to start test runs this September.

The line runs more than 13 kilometers (8 miles) through 12 stations, and journey's times from one end to the other will be around 25 minutes. The first station, La Khe on Quang Trung Street in Ha Dong District, was completed earlier this month.

The station and a train capable of carrying more than 1,200 people were unveiled to the public for the first time more than a week ago.

Related News:
