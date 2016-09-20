Hanoi power firm switches online with new payment options

Vietnam aims to stop sending power bill collectors to households by the end of 2020. Photo by VnExpress

Hanoi residents now have the option of pay their electricity bills at local banks or Hanoi Power Corporation's (HPC) customer service centers starting from this month.

Representatives of Hanoi’s energy provider said the company has recently expanded the scope of its support services to 228 transaction offices, a move aimed to make payments easier for customers.

Local residents can now opt for a paperless route through the banks that have signed cooperation deals with HPC, including ABBank, BIDV, VIB, VCB and VietinBank, or other intermediary parties such as ECPay or Payoo.

According to the energy provider, there will be no transition fees but customers will be required to provide identification.

“These programs are aimed at making it more convenient for people to pay the power bills,” said a representative of HPC.

Power bills used to be paid to collectors from the electricity company who visited every household on a monthly basis, but customers can now choose to make online payments.

“It’s in accordance with the government’s plan to promote bank transactions rather than cash payments. At the same time, it is a step towards our goal of no longer sending collectors to each household by the end of 2020,” said the representative.

