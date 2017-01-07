VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Hanoi plans second rapid bus route in push for public transport

By Vo Hai   January 7, 2017 | 05:54 pm GMT+7
Hanoi plans second rapid bus route in push for public transport
A scooter drives into an "exclusive" rapid bus lane on Kim Ma Street in Hanoi. Photo by VnExpress

The much-touted BRT system had a rough start at a middling speed, but passenger numbers are picking up.

Soon after Hanoi launched its first rapid bus service to mixed results, officials have announced that a new route will be added, reaffirming the city's push for public transport to curb congestion.

Nguyen The Hung, vice chairman of the People's Committee, said the largest bus operator Transerco will develop the second route to connect Kim Ma, a downtown neighborhood, with the suburban area of Hoa Lac.

He did not give more details, but added that lessons will be learned from the operation of the first route.

Last month the capital city launched its much-anticipated bus rapid transit system (BRT), with the first route running 14 kilometers between Kim Ma and Yen Nghia, two of the city's most populated areas.

The BRT system is based on the idea that buses can travel faster and more efficiently on exclusive lanes of their own. However, during rush hours many cars and motorbikes can be seen taking over these lanes, and as a result the new buses are not as fast as expected.

In what seems to be a good sign, Nguyen Thuy, director of Hanoi BRT Company, said that passenger numbers for the rapid buses have increased.

On January 1, the system served over 8,300 people, but on January 5 and 6, the daily number reached 12,000.

Bus riders can try the new service out for free until the end of January. After that, one-way tickets will cost VND7,000, or around 30 U.S. cents.

Related news:

> Scofflaws thwart Hanoi’s new 'rapid' transit system

> New Hanoi bus system to offer free services for one month

> Hanoi to launch first bus rapid transit system this month

Tags: BRT new buses traffic
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top