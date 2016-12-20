VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

New Hanoi bus system to offer free services for one month

By Vo Hai   December 20, 2016 | 06:22 pm GMT+7

Passengers can expect a rapid ride on new buses and exclusive bus lanes.

Hanoi's first bus rapid transit (BRT) system will carry passengers free of charge in January, 2017, the first month it officially goes into operation, said the city’s Department of Transport.

Following the trial promotion, passengers will pay VND7,000 ($0.3) for a one-way ticket on the route that connects Kim Ma anh Yen Nghia, the most populated areas in the city.

The 14km route the new buses will take. Ilustration by VnExpress/Tien Thanh, Ba Do

The 14km route the new buses will take. Ilustration by VnExpress/Tien Thanh, Ba Do

The department said that the BRT is designed to serve the travel demands of local residents and reduce congestion in the capital.

To ensure the smooth operation of the system, Hanoi has designed exclusive bus lanes for the new vehicles and intends to ban vehicles from some streets along the route during rush hour.

“The system will run significantly faster than normal buses,” said Nguyen Hoang Hai from the transport ministry. “It will take 5-10 minutes less than regular buses to cover the 14km route.”

The buses will have surveillance cameras and exclusive zones for disabled people, both new additions for the city's buses. Bus stations will also provide online travel information and fast food.

The BRT system is on a trial run from now until the end of December.

The project kicked off in 2013 but missed the deadline last year. It has cost around $55 million with funding from the World Bank.

Related news:

Hanoi to launch first bus rapid transit system this month

Transport firms prepare for passenger surge over Tet

Tags: BRT rapid buses transport
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top