New Hanoi bus system to offer free services for one month

Hanoi's first bus rapid transit (BRT) system will carry passengers free of charge in January, 2017, the first month it officially goes into operation, said the city’s Department of Transport.

Following the trial promotion, passengers will pay VND7,000 ($0.3) for a one-way ticket on the route that connects Kim Ma anh Yen Nghia, the most populated areas in the city.

The 14km route the new buses will take. Ilustration by VnExpress/Tien Thanh, Ba Do

The department said that the BRT is designed to serve the travel demands of local residents and reduce congestion in the capital.

To ensure the smooth operation of the system, Hanoi has designed exclusive bus lanes for the new vehicles and intends to ban vehicles from some streets along the route during rush hour.

“The system will run significantly faster than normal buses,” said Nguyen Hoang Hai from the transport ministry. “It will take 5-10 minutes less than regular buses to cover the 14km route.”

The buses will have surveillance cameras and exclusive zones for disabled people, both new additions for the city's buses. Bus stations will also provide online travel information and fast food.

The BRT system is on a trial run from now until the end of December.

The project kicked off in 2013 but missed the deadline last year. It has cost around $55 million with funding from the World Bank.

