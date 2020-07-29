VnExpress International
Hanoi pizza restaurant shut as worker suspected to have Covid-19

By Tat Dinh, Vo Hai   July 29, 2020 | 11:08 am GMT+7
Police isolate a pizza restaurant on Tran Thai Tong Street in Hanoi over a suspected Covid-19 case, July 29, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Tat Dinh.

A pizza restaurant in Hanoi was locked down on Wednesday morning following suspicion that one of its workers has contracted Covid-19.

A quick response team from the Cau Giay District Medical Center disinfected the restaurant at 106 Tran Thai Tong Street at around 9:30 a.m., Bui Anh Tuan, the district chairman, said.

Authorities have also drawn up a list of people who have had close contact with the suspected Covid-19 case, a 23-year-old man.

Details are still awaited, but around 10 employees have been told to wear masks and remain inside.

Police have also barricaded alley 230 of Me Tri Thuong Street in Nam Tu Liem District, where the man lives, while restricting movement in the area. The Nam Tu Liem District Medical Center has disinfected the surrounding area as well.

Police have put up a barriers at alley 230 of Me Tri Thuong Street in Nam Tu Liem District, Hanoi, where a man suspected to have Covid-19 lives, July 20, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Tat Dinh.

As of Wednesday morning, Hanoi has gone 107 days straight without any Covid-19 community transmission.

But the capital is at high risk of infection due to a large influx of people returning from Da Nang, now Vietnam’s biggest Covid-19 hotspot, at around 15,000-20,000, said Hanoi Chairman Nguyen Duc Chung Monday.

Chung has requested people returning from Da Nang since July 8 and had been to several locations associated with recent community transmission cases, including several hospitals and a conference and wedding venue, to self-isolate and inform themselves to authorities.

Vietnam has had 446 Covid-19 cases so far, 77 of them active.

A 99-day streak without local transmission ended last Saturday when a 57-year-old man in Da Nang was infected.

Since then 29 more cases have been reported in Da Nang and Quang Nam and Quang Ngai Provinces.

