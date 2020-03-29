Hanoi hospital disinfected after coronavirus scare

Later that night the Hanoi High Command dispatched more than 30 vehicles to transport nearly 700 relatives of patients to a quarantine camp.



Sixteen cases of infection have been linked to Bach Mai Hospital as of Sunday morning, raising Vietnam's Covid-19 tally to 179.



The hospital has stopped admitting new patients and permitting visitors, and been isolated since Saturday morning. Nearly 1,000 patients currently being treated there will not be discharged until they test negative for the coronavirus.