Hanoi, HCMC airport runways, taxiways to get makeover in June

By Doan Loan   June 4, 2020 | 01:30 pm GMT+7
A damaged part on the runway of Noi Bai International Airport found in 2019. Photo courtesy of the airport.

Work to upgrade the runways and taxiways at Hanoi and Saigon airports will start in June and take 18 months.

The head of the Ministry of Transport’s department of construction management and quality, Nguyen Duy Lam, said on Wednesday that the government has green-lighted the selection of contractors for the work.

The ministry has set up a steering committee to monitor the work.

It has received over 10 bids for the works.

The work at Noi Bai Airport in Hanoi will include renovating and repairing runways 1A and 1B, building three new taxiways and upgrading existing ones and construction works for flight management, signal lights, signal paint, and drainage systems. It is estimated to cost VND2.03 trillion ($87 million).

The work at Tan Son Nhat Airport in Ho Chi Minh City will include upgrading runway 25R/07L, building new taxiways and installing signal lights at a cost of VND2.02 trillion ($86.4 million).

Since 2017 Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat airports have been usually overloaded and receiving new-generation aircraft with great loads, which have caused their runways and taxiways to be badly degraded.

