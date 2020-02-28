VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Hanoi extends prolonged school break by another week

By Tat Dinh   February 28, 2020 | 10:49 pm GMT+7
Hanoi extends prolonged school break by another week
Yen Hoa Secondary School in Hanoi's Cau Giay District on February 28, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Tat Dinh.

Around two million students in Hanoi will stay away from school until March 8 as per the latest decision from city authorities.

The further extension of the Lunar New Year (Tet) break is being taken as the Covid-19 epidemic spreads to more countries and claims more victims.

"With the current situation of the epidemic, the city is at very high risk of infection. Therefore, we decided to keep students at all levels absent from school," Hanoi Chairman Nguyen Duc Chung said Friday.

Over the past two days, the city has received more than 2,700 people returning from South Korea, where the number of coronavirus infection cases has kept rising for several days now. 

Currently, Hanoi has over 22,000 South Korean, 9,000 Japanese and over 2,000 Chinese visitors. 

For international schools, based on a proposal from the embassies of foreign countries, classes can resume on March 2 if the school can ensure safety for students and parents are assured.

City authorities have consulted epidemiologists about infection among students, noting that the world has no outbreak in any school. All schools in Hanoi have been cleaned up, disinfected five times and prepared thermometers, hand sanitizers for use when students return to school, Chung said. 

In addition to Hanoi, 58 other cities and provinces across the country have announced plans to close their preschools, elementary and secondary schools for one or two more weeks. Meanwhile, high school students in the localities will resume classes on March 2.

Ho Chi Minh City has yet to announce a final decision on its schools' reopening.

Earlier, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and some other cities and provinces had allowed their students to stay away from classes in February.

As of Friday morning, Vietnam has 79 suspected coronavirus infections. The country's last Covid-19 patient out of 16 confirmed infections was discharged Wednesday. Vietnam has recorded no new cases since February 13.

The global death toll from the Covid-19 epidemic has reached 2,858, mostly in China, followed by Iran at 26, Italy at 17 and South Korea at 13.

Related News:
Tags: Hanoi students school break Covid-19 epidemic novel coronavirus infection academic year education ministry
 
Read more
Major Vietnam cities ramp up quarantine as coronavirus fears surge

Major Vietnam cities ramp up quarantine as coronavirus fears surge

Vietnam to suspend visa-free entry for South Koreans amid coronavirus outbreak

Vietnam to suspend visa-free entry for South Koreans amid coronavirus outbreak

CDC scrapes Vietnam from list of areas suffering widespread coronavirus transmission

CDC scrapes Vietnam from list of areas suffering widespread coronavirus transmission

Asian cities urged to bolster defense against rising seas

Asian cities urged to bolster defense against rising seas

Coronavirus: Hanoi mulls scenario to quarantine city streets

Coronavirus: Hanoi mulls scenario to quarantine city streets

Students safer in schools, let classes resume: experts

Students safer in schools, let classes resume: experts

Khanh Hoa quarantines 36 South Korea arrivals

Khanh Hoa quarantines 36 South Korea arrivals

South Korean man found dead in Vietnam tests negative for coronavirus

South Korean man found dead in Vietnam tests negative for coronavirus

 
go to top